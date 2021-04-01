Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,894,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,001,040.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,206,453 shares of company stock valued at $195,281,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

