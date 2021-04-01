Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Short Interest Up 40.5% in March

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,110,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 11,470,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Liberty Global by 19.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 102.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Liberty Global by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares during the period. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 85,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Global has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.