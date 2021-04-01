Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,761,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.99% of Liberty Broadband worth $278,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 858,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,526. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

