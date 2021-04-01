Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as low as C$0.68. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 1,096,500 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

