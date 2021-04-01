Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Up 78.1% in March

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $17.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

