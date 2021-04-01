Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.71.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Lennar stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.65. 13,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,784. Lennar has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average of $81.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

