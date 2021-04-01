Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.44.

LEA opened at $181.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.51 and a 200 day moving average of $150.28. Lear has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

