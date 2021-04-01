Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in March

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.3 days.
OTCMKTS:LWSOF remained flat at $$45.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Lawson has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98.
About Lawson
