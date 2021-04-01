Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 545.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,291 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 519,105 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Las Vegas Sands worth $36,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after buying an additional 3,434,013 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $215,414,000 after buying an additional 2,086,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after buying an additional 2,009,977 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,973,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

