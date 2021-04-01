Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVS. HSBC decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,163,177,000 after buying an additional 583,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after buying an additional 3,434,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after buying an additional 2,009,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $393,316,000 after buying an additional 913,044 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after buying an additional 757,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,015,573. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.