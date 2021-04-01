Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 121.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after buying an additional 380,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,581.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 277,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after buying an additional 261,310 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.15.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $595.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $559.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.28. The firm has a market cap of $85.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $213.29 and a 52-week high of $603.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.