Laffer Tengler Investments Takes $98,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 111,901 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

SJM traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.14. 5,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $132.38.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

