Laffer Tengler Investments Takes $50,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $156.60. 4,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.40. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $161.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,875,200. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

