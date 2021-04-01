Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.76. 108,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,810,251. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

