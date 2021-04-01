Kusama Market Cap Reaches $4.10 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. Kusama has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and approximately $733.40 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $483.49 or 0.00817262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00064841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.44 or 0.00396285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00089682 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00047941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010185 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.