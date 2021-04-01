Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KURRY remained flat at $$35.40 during trading on Thursday. Kuraray has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06.
About Kuraray
