Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $327.12. 76,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,121. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.67 and a 12-month high of $356.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.