Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $2.97 on Thursday, hitting $251.75. 265,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,730,168. The company has a market capitalization of $146.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.24. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

