Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $915,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. NIKE comprises about 0.7% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $133.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,964. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.12 and its 200 day moving average is $134.44. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.16 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

