Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 82,391 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,301,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 21.1% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $4.67 on Thursday, reaching $323.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,363,789. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $180.86 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

