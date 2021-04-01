Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 5,342 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 337,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,403,669. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

