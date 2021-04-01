Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €50.17 ($59.02).

A number of research analysts have commented on PHIA shares. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

