Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €104.33 ($122.75).

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

ETR KBX traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €106.42 ($125.20). 207,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €105.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €76.57 ($90.08) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

