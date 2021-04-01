Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.54

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$40.54 and last traded at C$40.75, with a volume of 165187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a C$57.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.33 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.239 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

