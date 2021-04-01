Kin (KIN) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 37.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Kin has traded 61.4% higher against the dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $541.93 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00064180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.38 or 0.00388325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00031651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $479.59 or 0.00811914 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00090565 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.