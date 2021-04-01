Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,172,000 after acquiring an additional 105,231 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,752,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,050,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $66.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,509. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.