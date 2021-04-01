KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KLCD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KLCD) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 1.85% of KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

KLCD opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $31.09.

