Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

OTCMKTS:KYCCF opened at $465.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.02. Keyence has a 1 year low of $288.84 and a 1 year high of $587.00.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

