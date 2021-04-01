Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.
OTCMKTS:KYCCF opened at $465.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.02. Keyence has a 1 year low of $288.84 and a 1 year high of $587.00.
About Keyence
Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.