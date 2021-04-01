Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Trading Up 48.6%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s share price was up 48.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $33.17. Approximately 11,086 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 518% from the average daily volume of 1,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

