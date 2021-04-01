Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $66.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,460,060. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:K traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,643,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,889. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.