Keep3rV1 Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $48.65 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for $243.25 or 0.00410476 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00064678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.32 or 0.00395413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $482.48 or 0.00814171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00089467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00048366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029142 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.