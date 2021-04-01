KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,845 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,434 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,366 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,377,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $7.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.16. The company had a trading volume of 223,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,238,604. The stock has a market cap of $129.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $135.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.92.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

