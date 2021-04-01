KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE ROP traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $404.36. 1,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.22.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.