KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $19,918,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,082,000 after purchasing an additional 114,313 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.02. 1,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,298. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.94. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $161.18. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

