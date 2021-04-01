KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock worth $81,392,180. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.19. 46,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

