KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,306. The company has a market cap of $98.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.68. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.