KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,083 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in The Boeing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.12. 89,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,730,168. The firm has a market cap of $148.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.72 and a 200 day moving average of $202.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Benchmark dropped their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

