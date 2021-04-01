Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

KZIA stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.76. Kazia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $15.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KZIA. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

