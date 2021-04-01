Karen A. Foster Sells 2,562 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $89,695.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,039.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,334 shares during the last quarter. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $17,934,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,276 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

