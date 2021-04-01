K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.29

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.29 and traded as high as C$41.93. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$41.93, with a volume of 18,655 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBL shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.57.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$447.69 million and a PE ratio of 117.12.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.20%.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.