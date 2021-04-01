JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,465,398 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,449,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465,398 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $254,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Discovery by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Discovery by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $1,174,326.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,698.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie downgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

Shares of DISCA traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.21. 364,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,999,123. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

