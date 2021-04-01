JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 9,000 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,683.44 ($100.38).

LON:RB opened at GBX 6,492 ($84.82) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,234.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,026.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.23%.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

