JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,846,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 971,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.12% of The Middleby worth $366,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.43. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $172.95.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

