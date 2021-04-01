JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $347.16 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,043 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $347,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after buying an additional 478,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after buying an additional 159,998 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after buying an additional 233,164 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,479,000 after buying an additional 173,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.13.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.06. 5,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,812. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $243.51. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

