JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,903,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $332,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Mizuho increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

FRT stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,957. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

