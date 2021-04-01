JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,015.63 ($13.27).

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 1,092 ($14.27) on Monday. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,111 ($14.52). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 963.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 817.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 53,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

