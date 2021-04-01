JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,564,216 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $292,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after acquiring an additional 691,709 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,007,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,122,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,210,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 135,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,711,951. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.30. 18,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

