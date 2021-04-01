Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Down 31.6% in March

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Jones Soda stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Jones Soda has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

