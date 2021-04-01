Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of JMPLY stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $84.89. 682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JMPLY. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

