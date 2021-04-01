John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 283,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

JHS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.56. 19,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,361. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $16.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.